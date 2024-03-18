Turkmenistan's Ashgabat International Airport operates at full capacity

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 18. Ashgabat International Airport in Turkmenistan is operating at full capacity, Trend reports.

This was announced by the Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Mammetkhan Chakiyev, at a government meeting.

"As a result of the constant strengthening of the material and technical base of the industry and the establishment and opening of new international flights, the number of foreign passengers transiting through Ashgabat International Airport is increasing, which contributes to bringing its operation to full capacity," he said.

Furthermore, during the meeting, Chakiyev reported on the the upgrade of technical equipment at Ashgabat International Airport and the efforts made by Turkmenistan Airlines to guarantee the highest level of safety for civil aviation in Turkmenistan during the conference.

Following his review of the report, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the president of Turkmenistan, declared that new international passenger flights are starting and that domestic civil aviation infrastructure is continually being improved, necessitating the withdrawal of the capital's airport to capacity.

The president of state instructed Turkmenistan Airlines' chief executive officer to carry out the airline's continuous efforts to modernize Ashgabat International Airport's material and technological base.

Meanwhile, as part of the strategy to modernize Turkmenistan's transport infrastructure, the government is actively investing in the development of airports, introducing new technologies, and expanding the route network to improve the accessibility of air traffic.

This helps to stimulate the tourist flow and economic growth of the country, strengthening its position as one of the important hubs in regional and international aviation traffic.

