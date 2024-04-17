ASCO's Gafur Mammadov general cargo ship recognized as international class vessel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The Gafur Mammadov general cargo ship belonging to Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO) has been recognized as a vessel of international class and undergoes operation in international waters, Trend reports via ASCO.

The vessel was commissioned in Baku on November 18, 2016, to facilitate the transportation of transit cargo and foster the growth of such transportation.

The deadweight of this vessel totals 5,500 tons; its length stands at 108.3 meters, its width at 16.5 meters, and its draft at 4.79 meters.

The Gafur Mammadov was built as part of ASCO fleet renewal, as the old dry cargo ships could transport no more than 3,000 tons of cargo per voyage.

