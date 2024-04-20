Turkmenistan to explore North-South transport corridor dev't with Caspian partners

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 20. Turkmenistan will discuss prospects for the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor with Caspian partners, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this topic is planned to be discussed in the Russian Astrakhan city at the III International Forum “Transport Logistics of the Caspian Region 2024” on April 23–25, 2024, which will be attended by industry companies from Turkmenistan, including Marine Merchant Fleet CJSC.

On the plenary day of the forum, reports from transport industry professionals, including representatives of private businesses, relevant associations, and government agencies, are expected.

More than 300 representatives of seaports, terminals, freight forwarders, logistics companies, cargo owners, shipowners, shipbuilders, specialized associations, investment companies, government agencies, and local administrations are expected to participate in the event.

Furthermore, the delegation plans to discuss the prospects for the development of the Volga-Caspian transport and logistics ecosystem at the event.

The agenda of the forum will also include issues of Caspian transport logistics in the context of the transformation of international economic relations, the export of agricultural products from the Caspian countries, and the modernization of the infrastructure of ports on the Volga and the Caspian Sea.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively working in the sector of international transportation to increase its position in the global transport system.

The country is investing heavily in the construction of transportation infrastructure, with a focus on modernizing ports, roads, and logistical hubs.

