Kazakhstan's ministry shares scheduled works in ports for development of Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Dredging works in the port of Kuryk and construction of a container hub in the port of Aktau will start in 2024, and these works can be financed by investments, that are planned within the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), the statement of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport said, Trend reports.

“By 2028, it is planned to increase the throughput capacity of Kazakhstan's ports of Kuryk and Aktau by 50 percent (up to 32 million tons of cargo per year in total), and container cargo transportation - three times (more than 200,000 TEU per year),” the statement of the ministry noted.

The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan notes that a large transport and logistics cluster will be created due to these works on the basis of the ports of Kuryk and Aktau.

“In addition, to develop the logistics of international transportation through the seaports of Aktau and Kuryk, by the end of 2024 it is planned to create a joint transport and logistics company-operator on the route TITR, with the involvement of Turkish and Chinese partners,” - the statement reads.

To note, the TITR has been operating for 10 years, with 2.7 million tons of cargo passing through it in 2023 (an 86 percent increase over 2022) and 4.2 million tons of cargo scheduled to be transported in 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel