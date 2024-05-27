Georgia offers boosted transit capacity and infrastructure for Turkmen freight to Europe

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 27. Georgia offers increased transit opportunities and infrastructure for the transportation of Turkmen goods to Europe, Trend reports.

According to an official source, Georgian Ambassador to Ashgabat Konstantine Sabiashvili wrote about this in an article dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of his country's independence.

"Georgia is ready to increase cargo flows through its territory and offers the Turkmen side the use of existing or the creation of new infrastructure (terminals, warehouses) in Georgian seaports for storing and transporting Turkmen goods to Europe and back," Sabiashvili said.

Sabiashvili noted that, being a reliable transit partner, Georgia will continue to contribute to the implementation and development of transport projects, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the Black Sea-Caspian Sea transport route, the Lapis Lazuli Corridor, etc.

"We are confident that the implementation of these strategic projects will increase the efficiency of cargo transportation from Asia to Europe through the Caspian and Black Seas, thereby expanding trade and economic relations and contributing to the development of interregional ties," the ambassador added.

Meanwhile, the development of Turkmenistan's transport sector with other countries plays a key role in strengthening international relations and economic development of the region.

The strategic development of infrastructure, such as main roads, railways, and seaports, stimulates trade and transit traffic, contributing to economic growth and cooperation within the framework of regional and international initiatives such as the International North-South Transport Corridor, cooperation initiatives within the framework of the SCO and the EAEU.