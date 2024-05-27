First ASCO Handysize bulk carrier under Azerbaijani flag embarks on maiden voyage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The first Handysize-type bulk carrier "Khojaly" of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), has embarked on its maiden voyage, loading cargo at South Korea's Bukpyung Port before heading to Portland, US, making it the first Azerbaijani-flagged ship to navigate American waters, Trend reports via ASCO.

“The Khojaly bulk carrier was acquired as part of the Strategic Program of Shipping Development to expand the national shipping activities beyond the Caspian Sea and enhance the potential for cargo transportation in international waters,” the ASCO stressed.

On February 1, 2024, ASCO and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed an agreement for the purchase of two Handysize-type cargo ships. EBRD provided a loan covering 70 percent of the purchase cost ($42 million) without state guarantees, while the remaining 30 percent ($18 million) came from ASCO's internal resources.

"The Khojaly vessel has a cargo capacity of 38,593 tons, which is about eight times the capacity of ASCO's existing bulk carrier ships. The vessel measures 180 meters in length, 30 meters in width, 15 meters in height, and has a draft of 10.47 meters. With its maximum cargo capacity, the ship can enter many harbors worldwide," ASCO notes.

The Handysize bulk carrier was added to ASCO's fleet to support Azerbaijan's goal of strengthening its position as a crucial link in the Middle Corridor, connecting Central Asia and the South Caucasus to global markets.

The Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company, which operates the largest fleet on the Caspian Sea, currently has 55 vessels of various types.

