Turkmenistan and India discuss development of co-op in maritime transportation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 13. Turkmenistan and India discussed the development of cooperation in the field of maritime transportation, Trend reports.

According to official information, this topic was discussed during a meeting of the leadership of the Maritime and River Transport Agency of Turkmenistan (Turkmendenizderyayollary) with the Indian Ambassador to Ashgabat, Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of establishing cooperation in the field of maritime transportation, as well as the possibility of cargo transit through the Turkmenbashi International Seaport of Turkmenistan.

Turkmenbashi International Seaport, they said, has enormous potential for cargo transit because of its location on the International North-South Transport Corridor.

Representatives of the Turkmen agency offered the Indian side to establish an exchange of experience in port management, and the Indian Ambassador, in turn, said that more than 30 Indian companies are interested in visiting Turkmenistan and getting acquainted with the possibilities of this seaport.

Meanwhile, the total area of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport is more than 150 hectares. The total capacity of the seaport is 17 million tons of cargo per year, including 300,000 passengers, 75,000 trucks, 400,000 TEU containers, 3 million tons of bulk, and 4 million tons of general cargo without petroleum products.