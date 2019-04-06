Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed decree on marking 10th anniversary of April Revolution

6 April 2019 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree on marking the 10th anniversary of the April Revolution. According to the document, an organizing committee will be formed to prepare and conduct events related to the 10th anniversary of the April Revolution, reports Trend referring to qazaqtimes.com

«The strong-willed sons of our people, who highly honored freedom and justice, sacrificing their lives for establishing a true democratic system in Kyrgyzstan, overthrew the family and clan regime,» the decree says.

Paying tribute to the deed of those killed in the tragic events on April 7, 2010, in order to perpetuate their memory, as well as to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the April Revolution in 2020, which was of great historical importance in the fight for justice, the President instructed to form an organizing committee, develop and approve a plan for the preparation and holding of commemorative events, and recommended the Government to solve financial and other issues of the implementation of the jubilee plan.

Control over the execution of the presidential decree was entrusted to the head of the Presidential Administration. The organizing committee, in addition to the White House officials and the Cabinet, includes representatives of public associations of April heroes, their relatives and victims.

