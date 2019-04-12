Tajik defence minister lauds Pakistan Army's efforts towards regional stability

12 April 2019 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Defence Minister of Tajikistan General Sherali Mirzo on Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and expressed his appreciation for Pakistan Army’s efforts towards regional stability, reports Trend citing to tribune.com.pk

The Tajik defence minister also praised the army’s professionalism as both senior defense officials discussed the regional security situation and matters of mutual interest including enhancement of bilateral defence and security cooperation.

COAS said that Tajikistan is a brotherly country and cooperation between both countries will help improve peace and stability in the region, added the ISPR statement.

Earlier this week Bahrain’s Foreign Minister H E Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohamed Al-Khalifa acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region during a meeting with the COAS.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Top official: Azerbaijan-UK relations serve as example for European countries
Politics 14:21
Pakistani pharmaceutical company eyes to enter Azerbaijani market
Economy 13:58
One more bridge across the Panj River will connect Tajikistan and Afghanistan
Central Asia 11:45
SOCAR talks on oil supply contract with Pakistan
Oil&Gas 09:25
President for enhancing Pak-Tajik cooperation in security, counter-terrorism
Central Asia 11 April 15:02
Pakistan may establish direct air link between Islamabad, Baku
Economy 11 April 14:27
Latest
Azerbaijan preparing list of persons to be compensated for problem loans
Finance 15:52
Turkey's Trade Ministry reveals stats on trade turnover with Kazakhstan
Turkey 15:43
NCOC to start developing new fields in Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 15:42
AZAL president meets mayor of Batumi (PHOTO)
Business 15:28
Gulf Drilling Azerbaijan intends to acquire new equipment
Oil&Gas 15:15
Gulf Drilling Azerbaijan interested in projects in three countries
Oil&Gas 14:59
Overhaul of tracks, switches at Azerbaijan's Astara railway station begins (PHOTOS)
Business 14:59
BirKart NBCO to expand branch network
Economy 14:45
Chevron to buy Anadarko Petroleum for $33 billion
World 14:45