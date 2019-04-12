Tajik defence minister lauds Pakistan Army's efforts towards regional stability

Defence Minister of Tajikistan General Sherali Mirzo on Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and expressed his appreciation for Pakistan Army’s efforts towards regional stability, reports Trend citing to tribune.com.pk

The Tajik defence minister also praised the army’s professionalism as both senior defense officials discussed the regional security situation and matters of mutual interest including enhancement of bilateral defence and security cooperation.

COAS said that Tajikistan is a brotherly country and cooperation between both countries will help improve peace and stability in the region, added the ISPR statement.

Earlier this week Bahrain’s Foreign Minister H E Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohamed Al-Khalifa acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region during a meeting with the COAS.

