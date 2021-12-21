Afghanistan meet: India, Central Asian nations seek peace and stability

Central Asia 21 December 2021 07:22 (UTC+04:00)
Afghanistan meet: India, Central Asian nations seek peace and stability

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said India and the Central Asian countries had similar concerns and objectives in Afghanistan, and flagged the goals of “a truly inclusive and representative government, the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, ensuring unhindered humanitarian assistance, and preserving the rights of women, children, and the minorities”.

“We all also share deep-rooted historical and civilisational ties with Afghanistan,” Jaishankar said to his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan who are in New Delhi for the India-Central Asia dialogue. “We must find ways of helping the people of Afghanistan.”

Three of these countries — Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan — share borders with Afghanistan.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers said the countries discussed the “current situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the region”. They “reiterated strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan while emphasising the respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and non-interference in its internal affairs,” the statement said.

“They also discussed the current humanitarian situation and decided to continue to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.”

The ministers reaffirmed the importance of UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021) which “unequivocally demands that Afghan territory not be used for sheltering, training, planning, or financing terrorist acts, and called for concerted action against all terrorist groups,” the joint statement said.

The ministers also agreed to continue close consultations on the situation in Afghanistan.

While taking note of the outcome document of the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue of November 10 this year, the ministers said there was “a broad ‘regional consensus’ on the issues related to Afghanistan, which includes formation of a truly representative and inclusive government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking, central role of the UN, providing immediate humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people and preserving the rights of women, children and other national ethnic groups”.

They noted that defence- and security-related interactions were an important element of India-Central Asia cooperation, and stressed on the importance of holding regular consultations among the National Security Councils of India and the Central Asian countries in the fight against terrorism and other emerging challenges in the region, the joint statement said.

The ministers “condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterated that providing safe haven, using terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism, terror financing, arms and drugs trafficking, dissemination of a radical ideology, and abuse of cyber space to spread disinformation and incite violence goes against the basic principles of humanity and international relations”.

They underlined that the perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors of terrorist acts must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with principle of “extradite or prosecute”, and called for early adoption of the UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.

The ministers also called on the international community to strengthen UN-led global counter-terrorism cooperation, and to fully implement relevant UNSC resolutions, Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, and FATF standards, the joint statement said.

Amid increasing concern over the human rights and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, both New Delhi and Islamabad have been holding their own engagements with key partners in the region and beyond.

As India interacted with the Central Asia republics in New Delhi on Sunday, Islamabad hosted the 17th extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, at which Pakistan’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed hope for “a consensus on measures to improve the situation in Afghanistan”.

Significantly, the foreign ministers of the five Central Asian countries are also members of the OIC grouping, and they skipped the meeting in Islamabad to attend the dialogue in New Delhi.

Sunday’s conference in New Delhi will also set the stage for the presence of the leaders of the five Central Asian nations at the Republic Day celebrations next month, Covid situation permitting: Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, and President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan.

Since 2012, India has engaged actively with the five Central Asian countries in its “extended neighbourhood”. Jaishankar visited Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan this year, and met with the foreign minister of Turkmenistan in October 2021.

The national security advisers of these five countries were in New Delhi for a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10, which was also attended by the NSAs of Russia and Iran. At the summit, hosted by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, all countries expressed concern at the situation in Afghanistan.

On the same day, Islamabad had hosted special envoys from the United States, China, and Russia to discuss Afghanistan.

On Sunday, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said that besides the OIC members and observers, the UN system, international financial institutions, international and regional organisations, and non-OIC members including the P-5 countries, European Union, and countries like Japan, and Germany had also been invited. The Taliban Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, too was present in Islamabad.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that in the absence of quick action, Afghanistan could potentially become the biggest “man-made crisis in the world”. Khan delivered the keynote address at the 17th extraordinary session of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers.

“Forty one years ago, an extraordinary session of the OIC was held in Pakistan to discuss the situation in Afghanistan,” he told the gathering.

Sources said while New Delhi is reaching out to the Central Asian countries who have high stakes in the stability of Afghanistan, Pakistan is trying to rally the support of Islamic countries. OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, who arrived in Pakistan on Friday, said it was time for Muslim countries to think how they could help their Afghan brethren at this critical juncture.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Turkmengas issues tender to buy equipment
Turkmengas issues tender to buy equipment
Georgia names its top partners by imports
Georgia names its top partners by imports
Georgia’s exports of persimmons slightly increase
Georgia’s exports of persimmons slightly increase
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Afghanistan meet: India, Central Asian nations seek peace and stability Central Asia 07:22
Texas' Harris County records its first death linked to Omicron variant US 06:34
Further restrictions to prevent COVID-19 spread in Indigenous Australian communities World 05:55
UK's Johnson says 'we're looking at all kinds of things' to tackle Omicron Europe 05:16
Italy, Germany likely to bring positions closer over EU fiscal rules: Draghi Europe 04:34
"Must Find Ways To Help Afghans": Minister At India-Central Asia Dialogue World 03:57
Canada foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19, Quebec shuts bars, gyms World 03:17
Biden adviser Jake Sullivan to visit Israel, West Bank this week: White House US 02:38
Infosys, CSC join hands to upskill 6 crore rural citizens across India World 01:56
Queen Elizabeth II to skip Christmas trip amid omicron surge Europe 01:22
Turkey will no longer be dependent on imports: Erdogan Turkey 00:43
Europe, Int'l bodies should fulfill their obligations to refugees - Iran's Interior minister Politics 20 December 23:58
UNDP to help Uzbekistan engage youth in digital economy Uzbekistan 20 December 23:14
Ministry of Defense announces names of returned Azerbaijani servicemen Politics 20 December 22:39
Two Azerbaijani servicemen who wandered into Armenian territory return back Politics 20 December 22:02
Jan. - Nov. 2021: domestic exports in Georgia up 26.7% Georgia 20 December 21:37
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a meeting with President of Pakistan Turkmenistan 20 December 21:01
New reality created by Azerbaijani President opens unique opportunity for all our countries - Trend news agency’s chief editor Politics 20 December 20:40
Azerbaijani, Russian experts discuss prospects for development of Baku-Moscow ties (PHOTO) Politics 20 December 20:28
Iran imposes new travel ban over Omicron coronavirus spread Tourism 20 December 20:00
Iran launches new shipping line to Kuwait Transport 20 December 19:42
Iran hints at developing national oil standards Oil&Gas 20 December 19:24
Uzbekistan sees increase in volume of foreign trade turnover Uzbekistan 20 December 17:57
Turkmengas issues tender to buy equipment Business 20 December 17:54
Kazakh oil company to purchase transformers via tender Tenders 20 December 17:53
International passenger transportation via Iranian airports soars Transport 20 December 17:47
Russia's IrAero granted permit for flights on Moscow-Fuzuli route Transport 20 December 17:44
Georgia names its top partners by imports Georgia 20 December 17:33
International flights via Iran’s airports skyrocket Transport 20 December 17:31
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dropping Finance 20 December 17:30
Iran to start extraction from eleventh phase of South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 20 December 17:28
Israel bans travel to U.S. over Omicron concerns Israel 20 December 17:24
Biontech, Pfizer to provide EU with extra 200 mln COVID doses Europe 20 December 17:19
Azerbaijan, Russia - economic and political partners - MFA Politics 20 December 17:15
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 20 December 17:10
Period of low-cost oil extraction in Iran over – CEO of NIOC Oil&Gas 20 December 17:05
Georgia’s exports of persimmons slightly increase Georgia 20 December 17:04
Zangazur corridor opens up opportunities for Eurasian, co-op between regional organizations - head of CBC TV Politics 20 December 17:00
Turkmenistan discloses export transactions via local commodity exchange Business 20 December 16:53
Uzbek Statistics Committee publishes imports by types of goods and services for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 20 December 16:51
World Bank, Georgia develop human capital reform program Georgia 20 December 16:49
Putin, Modi express intent to further develop Russia-India strategic partnership Russia 20 December 16:45
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 20 December 16:43
Azerbaijan confirms 577 more COVID-19 cases, 672 recoveries Society 20 December 16:38
New cooperation format created after liberation of Azerbaijani lands - MP Politics 20 December 16:34
Turkmen energy company announces tender purchase of technological, drilling equipment Business 20 December 16:20
Azerbaijan opens first gas station on Goris-Gafan road (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 20 December 16:11
Uzbek Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JSC opens tender for purchase of thyristor power regulator Tenders 20 December 16:05
Azerbaijan creates Karabakh, East Zangazur regional education departments Society 20 December 16:00
Turkish FM talks about meeting of Turkish, Armenian special reps Politics 20 December 15:57
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 20 Society 20 December 15:56
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office discloses flight recorder parameters of crashed helicopter (PHOTO) Society 20 December 15:55
Turkmen company to purchase chemical products Business 20 December 15:53
DRDO conducts flight demonstration of controlled aerial delivery system Other News 20 December 15:48
Illiteracy a big challenge for nation, leadership: Indian VP Other News 20 December 15:46
Georgia shares TOP-5 trading partners by exports Georgia 20 December 15:44
Protocol to set up trilateral committee on customs issues between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey approved Politics 20 December 15:34
Kazakhstan boosts its trade with countries of EU Finance 20 December 15:33
Azerbaijan commissions Eyvazli checkpoint on border with Armenia (PHOTO) Politics 20 December 15:33
Russia increases apple imports from Georgia Georgia 20 December 15:32
Azerbaijan supports elimination of consequences of humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as result of joint efforts - MFA Politics 20 December 15:22
Iranians losing money by investing in stock exchange, gov't needs to act, says MP Business 20 December 15:01
Georgia discloses producer price index for industrial goods Georgia 20 December 15:00
Global coal trade to remain stable by 2024 – IEA Oil&Gas 20 December 14:52
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 20 Finance 20 December 14:48
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Oil&Gas 20 December 14:42
Kazakhstan unveils value of vehicles insurance over 11M2021 Kazakhstan 20 December 14:41
Iran could increase oil-gas extraction with use of potential of start-ups Oil&Gas 20 December 14:36
Iran`s govt to form Digital Economy Committee, new minister says Finance 20 December 14:35
Iran home appliance production harmed by official pricing Business 20 December 14:28
Azerbaijan increasing scholarships for bachelors, masters, doctoral students Politics 20 December 14:26
Georgia shares data on top imported goods from Azerbaijan Georgia 20 December 14:24
President Ilham Aliyev approves bilateral documents with Czech Republic, Estonia Politics 20 December 14:24
World leaders spoken about President Ilham Aliyev - Jubilee film on AzTV (VIDEO) Politics 20 December 14:18
EBRD allocates loan to Uzbek pharmaceutical company for stimulating local production Uzbekistan 20 December 14:18
Pakistan shows interest in completing energy projects with Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 20 December 14:18
Iran’s NIGC implements plan on gas saving Oil&Gas 20 December 14:17
IRICA shares data on Iran’s imports from ECO member states Business 20 December 14:14
Iran creates new group to accelerate foreign trade Business 20 December 13:58
Iran's electricity, power equipment exports facing challenges Oil&Gas 20 December 13:53
Decline of Turkish Lira threatens Iran's exports Business 20 December 13:43
Have told US, Russia and France that will make defence systems in India: Rajnath Singh Other News 20 December 13:42
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office talks favorable wind speed for flight Society 20 December 13:39
No malfunction in helicopter 25 seconds before crash - Head of Azerbaijani investigation group Society 20 December 13:38
Iran's steel production declines due to gas, power outages Oil&Gas 20 December 13:38
Nar and NETTY awarded the best internet projects of the year (PHOTO) Other News 20 December 13:36
Azercell CEO: “Our major goal is to facilitate connectivity to smart ecosystem” Other News 20 December 13:34
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange drops Finance 20 December 13:11
Bulgaria to do everything possible to buy entire agreed amount of Azerbaijani gas – PM Oil&Gas 20 December 13:09
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office talks about helicopter crash survivors Society 20 December 12:53
Georgia sees positive dynamics in trade turnover, remittances – TBC Capital Georgia 20 December 12:50
Iran, US had no direct talks in Vienna - MFA Politics 20 December 12:49
Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Motors suspends sales of some car models Uzbekistan 20 December 12:40
Records of "black box" of crashed helicopter of State Border Service transferred to Azerbaijan - Prosecutor General's Office Society 20 December 12:29
Iranian FM to pay visit to Azerbaijan Politics 20 December 12:27
Reason for helicopter crash of Azerbaijan State Border Service named Society 20 December 12:21
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Dec. 20 Oil&Gas 20 December 12:20
Turkmenistan building slew of manufacturing facilities Business 20 December 12:12
Uzbekistan's National News Agency joins Turkic.World media platform (PHOTO) Society 20 December 12:04
Azerbaijan – Georgia trade turnover expands Georgia 20 December 12:04
All news