Potential exists to boost trade efficiency of Middle Corridor - IRU director for TIR and Transit

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 21. The capabilities exist to boost the efficiency and security of trade along the Middle Corridor, IRU Director of TIR and Transit Tatiana Rey-Bellet said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during the online CAREC Chai VI event, titled “Enhancing the Middle Transport Corridor: Unlocking Opportunities in the Heart of Eurasia”.

She pointed out that all participants of the event have highlighted the importance of digitalization and harmonization of customs procedures along the Middle Corridor to unlock its full potential.

“I am proud to say that TIR responds to all these calls. With CAREC countries being the most active TIR users, we have what it takes to boost the efficiency and security of trade along the Middle Corridor,” she said.

CAREC program includes 11 countries: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan Uzbekistan.

During the 22nd Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Ministerial Conference in Georgia. Rey-Bellet also said that reducing waiting times at borders, which has been a major goal of IRU, helps improve trade efficiency and sustainability while lowering carbon emissions from freight transport.

This change involves adjusting border procedures based on cargo risk profiling, leading to a quick yet significant achievement.

According to IRU, the Middle Corridor has been a central topic at the conference, the need was emphasized for border facilitation.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel