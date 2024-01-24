IRU lists Middle Corridor's pros in global trade (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The Middle Corridor diminishes reliance on conventional transit routes while providing an expedited avenue for trade, Umberto de Pretto, Secretary-General of the International Road Transport Union (IRU) told Trend.

"The Middle Corridor is a vital link connecting Europe and Asia, unlocking their economic potential. It also offers an alternative option to existing trade corridors, reducing dependency on traditional transit corridors while offering a faster trade route," he said.

De Pretto noted that, despite geopolitical challenges, east-west trade has witnessed significant growth. For instance, trade between Europe and China hit a record high of $847 billion in 2023.

"Freight volumes transported from China to Europe along the Middle Corridor increased by 84 percent from January through August 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, reaching over 1.6 million metric tons. Looking ahead, we anticipate transit freight volumes to increase by at least fivefold," he said.

De Pretto emphasized that the escalating volumes require efficient transportation, and businesses are seeking both resilience and efficiency in transport.

"Resilience in transport means more modes and routes. The Middle Corridor is seen as an effective alternative route for freight transport connecting China and Central Asian countries with Europe via the Caspian Sea, South Caucasus, and Türkiye," he said.

The Middle Corridor starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.