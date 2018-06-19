Export of Kazakhstan’s liquefied gas to Ukraine up

19 June 2018 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

The supplies of Kazakhstan’s liquefied gas to Ukraine increased by 11.5 times and amounted to almost 87,700 tons in January-May 2018, UPECO consulting company said in a message June 19.

Ukraine imported 8,000 tons of Kazakh gas in January-May 2017.

"Almost 87,700 tons of Kazakhstan’s LPG (including re-export through Belarus) were supplied to Ukraine in January-May 2018 compared to 8,000 tons in the same period of 2017,” the message said. “About 17 percent of supplies accounted for Kazakhstan’s gas in Ukrainian imports in the reporting period."

The main exporter of Kazakhstan’s LPG to Ukraine is Tengizchevroil. The company exports propane and butane fractions directly in accordance with long-term and spot contracts.

Azernews Newspaper
