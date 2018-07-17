Kazakh national road management operator may go under jurisdiction of another ministry

17 July 2018 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

The national road management operator of Kazakhstan "Kazavtozhol" may go under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Investment and Development.

The relevant draft government resolution has been published for discussion, Kazakh media reported.

The implementation of the draft resolution will not require funds from the state budget, and the adoption of the project will not entail negative socio-economic and legal consequences, the explanatory note says.

Earlier, the package of shares of the "Kazavtozhol" national company was transferred to "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" national company” JSC in order to develop the transport and logistics system.

