Kazakh Single Accumulative Pension Fund withdraws from SAT & Company

31 July 2018 18:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Single Accumulative Pension Fund of Kazakhstan JSC has resigned as a shareholder of SAT & Company JSC, a message posted on the website of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) says.

The composition of the shareholders of SAT & Company JSC was changed on July 13, the message says.

The shareholders of SAT & Company JSC were Kenes Rakishev with a share of 77.72 percent and Single Accumulative Pension Fund of Kazakhstan JSC with a share of 17.3 percent.

SAT & Company JSC is Kazakhstan’s industrial holding, which represents more than 30 companies operating in such areas as ferroalloys, chromium, nickel and other projects in various regions both in Kazakhstan and abroad.

