Kazakhstan, Iran easing visa regime for businessmen

8 August 2018 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

Kazakhstan and Iran are reciprocally making it easier for entrepreneurs to obtain visas, Kazinform reports citing Iran's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Kazakhstan Mojtaba Damirchilu.

"We had talks on easing the visa regime for Kazakh and Iranian citizens. As a conclusion of these negotiations we signed a document which covers facilitation of visa issuance for entrepreneurs of the two countries. We are also interested in facilitating the movement of citizens between the two countries. Certain measures are being taken in this direction. Iran's stance with regard to neighbors is aimed at facilitating or completely establishing a visa-free regime with them," Iranian ambassador said.

Earlier, an interim agreement was signed leading to formation of a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran.

