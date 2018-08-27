New appointment in Kazakh Ministry of Social Development

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

Prominent political scientist, state and public figure Aidos Sarym became a non-staff adviser to the Minister of Public Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Darkhan Kaletayev, Kazinform reported citing the ministry's press service.

Aidos Sarym was born on September 10, 1975. He graduated from the Kazakh National University named after al-Farabi with a degree in History.

He has worked as the chief inspector, advisor to the Main Directorate of Archives and Documentation of Kazakhstan, the scientist of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies, the director of the Internal Policy Department of the Atyrau province, the head of the sector of the Kazakh Presidential Administration, the press secretary, the advisor at Ak Zhol party, the co-chairman of Nagyz Ak Zhol party, deputy editor-in-chief of the Zhas Alash newspaper, advisor to the director of the National Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news