Assembly of Belarusian mini-tractors can be set up in Kazakhstan

The facility for the assembly of Belarusian mini-tractors can be set up in one of the regions of Kazakhstan, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Ermukhamet Ertysbayev told reporters Sept. 14, BelTA reported.

The ambassador is taking part in the international business forum entitled as "Euroregion "Neman-2018"”, which is held today in Grodno city. Also the meeting of the ambassador with the Chairman of the Grodno Regional Executive Committee Vladimir Kravtsov has taken place.

"We have discussed several interesting Kazakh-Belarusian projects in the fields of agriculture and food, production, education and culture. In particular, in the near future I will deal with the issue of supply of feed grain to the Grodno region", said Ermukhamet Yertysbayev.

He noted that one of the major joint projects may be the establishment in one of the regions of Kazakhstan the assembly production of mini-tractors which are manufactured currently in the Grodno region. The ambassador added that goods from Belarus are popular in Kazakhstan - from food products, primarily the products of meat and dairy industry, to the products of light and engineering industry.

In 2017, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to almost $690 million, and there is a potential for its increase.

"There is all the more reason for this as the inter-regional cooperation is actively developing. For example, Grodno region has established contacts with five regions of Kazakhstan. It is important that the leadership of the regions is also interested in this. Such cooperation has a huge potential," the diplomat believes.

The "Grodnoinvest" FEZ can be an interesting platform for Kazakh business, primarily due to the favorable geographical location.

