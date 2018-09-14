Assembly of Belarusian mini-tractors can be set up in Kazakhstan

14 September 2018 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

The facility for the assembly of Belarusian mini-tractors can be set up in one of the regions of Kazakhstan, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Ermukhamet Ertysbayev told reporters Sept. 14, BelTA reported.

The ambassador is taking part in the international business forum entitled as "Euroregion "Neman-2018"”, which is held today in Grodno city. Also the meeting of the ambassador with the Chairman of the Grodno Regional Executive Committee Vladimir Kravtsov has taken place.

"We have discussed several interesting Kazakh-Belarusian projects in the fields of agriculture and food, production, education and culture. In particular, in the near future I will deal with the issue of supply of feed grain to the Grodno region", said Ermukhamet Yertysbayev.

He noted that one of the major joint projects may be the establishment in one of the regions of Kazakhstan the assembly production of mini-tractors which are manufactured currently in the Grodno region. The ambassador added that goods from Belarus are popular in Kazakhstan - from food products, primarily the products of meat and dairy industry, to the products of light and engineering industry.

In 2017, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to almost $690 million, and there is a potential for its increase.

"There is all the more reason for this as the inter-regional cooperation is actively developing. For example, Grodno region has established contacts with five regions of Kazakhstan. It is important that the leadership of the regions is also interested in this. Such cooperation has a huge potential," the diplomat believes.

The "Grodnoinvest" FEZ can be an interesting platform for Kazakh business, primarily due to the favorable geographical location.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Belarusian company to supply quarry dump trucks to Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 18:00
Belarus aims to implement projects worth 7-digit figure in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 17:27
Kazakhstan reveals oil production forecast
Oil&Gas 15:57
Yield record registered in North Kazakhstan region
Economy news 15:34
Astana Financial Center, CBIRC to strengthen co-op in banking, insurance supervision
Economy news 14:40
Oil exploration work planned in Aktobe region of Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 13:57
Latest
Mexico intends to increase trade turnover with Azerbaijan in 2018
Economy news 20:56
Uzbekistan, Russia open regular direct bus service for the first time
Uzbekistan 20:53
BP acquires 61% stake in PSA contract on development of Azerbaijani field
Oil&Gas 20:19
Azerbaijan plans to expand export of pomegranate in 2018
Economy news 19:45
How possible increase in US Federal reserve system rate to affect Azerbaijani manat?
Economy news 19:31
Azerbaijan's Delta Telecom to install new Google platforms
ICT 18:58
Belarusian company to supply quarry dump trucks to Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 18:00
Azerbaijan expects record pomegranate harvest in 2018
Economy news 17:42
Two Saudi pilots killed in helicopter crash
Arab World 17:38