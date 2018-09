Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev appointed Alikhan Smailov the new minister of finance of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh president said in a message on Sept. 18.

"Appoint Alikhan Smailov as Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan, dismissing him from the position of assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan," reads the presidential decree.

