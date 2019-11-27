Kazakhstan's National Bank issues collection coins depicting butterflies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.27

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s National Bank has issued into circulation collection coins Quraq kórpe (Dry Corn) worth 500 tenge ($1.29) from the Treasures of the steppe collection and Kόbelek. Lasiommata maera coins (Butterfly. Lasiommata maera) worth 200 and 100 tenge (52 and 26 cents) from The Flora and Fauna of Kazakhstan collection, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s National Bank.

Quraq kórpe coins are made from silver with use of color printing technology. Kόbelek. Lasiommata maera coins are made from cupronickel metal composition.

According to the bank, the coins are intended for sale via collection price, and coins are to be accepted at their nominal value in Kazakhstan. They may be used for all types of payments and transactions, they may be exchanged in all exchange offices and banks of the country.

Collection coins were manufactured by Kazakhstan Mint of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Republic State Enterprise on the right of economical jurisdiction.

The coins may be purchased in all branches of Kazakhstan’s National bank, as well as in its online store.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news