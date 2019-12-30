Kazakhstan’s Kazaeronavigatsia disproves Bek Air's plane crash theory

30 December 2019 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Kazaeronavigatsia RSE has disproved the theory of Bek Air company’s plane crash on Dec. 27 announced by the company itself, Trend reports with reference to Kazaeronavigatsia’s statement.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

On Dec. 30 Bek Air company made a statement that the plane could have crashed due to wingtip vortices by the heavier plane departed one minute prior.

According to the company, the Fokker 100 was way lighter that the plane departed before, meaning that Fokker 100 should have started departure no earlier than three minutes after the previous plane. However, the plane started departure one minute after the previous plane.

“Both Fokker-100 and the Airbus A-321, which has departed before the former, are of the same max takeoff weight (136 tons) and thus, are of the medium aircrafts,” the Kazaeronavigatsia's statement said.

The Air Traffic Services Planning Manual states that the minimal time interval between departure of medium aircrafts from the same runway is one minute, said Kazaeronavigatsia.

“The internal set in Kazakhstan meeting international requirements and standards, and all international airport have same intervals for departure and arrival of planes. According to the case files, the time interval before departure of planes in question was two minutes. Thus, there were no violations of standards during the departure,” Kazaeronavigatsia stated.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, and 66 were injured as a result of the Bek Air's plane crash on Dec. 27. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

Shortly after the accident, Bek Air company’s operations were suspended, as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan.

