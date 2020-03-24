First coronavirus case confirmed in Kazakhstan's Shymkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 24

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

First case of coronavirus infection has been detected in Kazakhstan’s Shymkent city, Trend reports with reference to the country’s Healthcare Ministry.

Thus, coronavirus has been confirmed in all three largest cities of Kazakhstan, i.e. in Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities. This is the six coronavirus case confirmed in Kazakhstan on Mar. 24, 2020.

Thus, the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 69 people, including 35 cases in Nur-Sultan, 29 cases in Almaty city, two cases in Karaganda city, one case in Almaty region, one case in Aktobe region and one case in Shymkent city.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

As of today, over 381,500 people have been confirmed as infected. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 16,500. Meanwhile, over 101,800 people have reportedly recovered.

Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.