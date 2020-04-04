One more death from coronavirus confirmed in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

One more death from coronavirus was detected in Kazakhstan on Apr. 4, Trend reports with reference to the official website on coronavirus situation in Kazakhstan.

The death was confirmed in country’s Akmola region making it the second death from coronavirus in Kazakhstan reported on Apr. 4. Earlier today death from coronavirus was reported in country’s Turkestan region.

At the same time, 25 new coronavirus infection cases were reported country-wide, bring the total number to 525 coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan.

Distribution of overall coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s region is as follows:

Total infected Total recovered Total deaths Nur-Sultan city 216 17 1 Almaty city 110 19 Shymkent city 13 Akmola region 20 2 Aktobe region 10 Almaty region 10 Atyrau region 22 East Kazakhstan region 4 Zhambyl region 10 West Kazakhstan region 2 Karaganda region 27 1 Kostanay region 1 Kyzylorda region 28 Manystau region 3 Pavlodar region 1 North Kazakhstan region 25 Turkestan region 23 1 TOTAL 525 36 5

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 April 15, 2020.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease is nearing 59,000. Over 1.1 million people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 226,700 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

