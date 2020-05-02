Credentials of Kazakhstan's MP Dariga Nazarbayeva suspended

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Credentials of Member of Senate (upper house) of Kazakhstan’s Parliament Dariga Nazarbayeva were suspended, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s president.

The corresponding decree of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev was published today, May 2, 2020.

