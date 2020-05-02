Credentials of Kazakhstan's MP Dariga Nazarbayeva suspended
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Credentials of Member of Senate (upper house) of Kazakhstan’s Parliament Dariga Nazarbayeva were suspended, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s president.
The corresponding decree of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev was published today, May 2, 2020.
---
Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh
Latest
Nar continues to provide mobile and online services to its subscribers during special quarantine regime (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev: Currently, one of main goals of our economic development is to reduce shadow economy
President Ilham Aliyev: Current period for us is a time when we must increase spending and help vulnerable citizens and entrepreneurs
Azerbaijan expands list of conditions for permission to foreigners, stateless persons for temporary residence