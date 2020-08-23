Coronavirus-like pneumonia kills 7 in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has registered 730 new cases of the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
The coronavirus-like pneumonia has killed seven people in the past 24 hours. 1,093 patients have recovered from the pneumonia, according to the website.
In total, Kazakhstan has recorded 22,660 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia since August 1. Of 22,660, 3,696 patients have successfully recovered. The pneumonia has claimed lives of 256 people nationwide.
