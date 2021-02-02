Kazakhstan to approve national development plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

The National Development Plan till 2025 will be approved in Kazakhstan, Kairat Kelimbetov, Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Manager of the Astana international financial center, said at a governmental meeting, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

"Since October 2020, the Agency has been actively involved in the development of the National Development Plan of Kazakhstan until 2025,” Kelimbetov added. “The draft National Development Plan forms the main parameters of the country's new economic course in the medium term, aimed at accelerating the country's economic growth and increasing the well-being of people."

“At the same time, the National Plan, being a document of the first level of state planning, will become the basis and basis for the development of national projects in the relevant sectors,” chairman added.

"In this regard, we consider it expedient to submit a draft presidential decree on the approval of the National Development Plan till February 10, 2021," chairman stressed.