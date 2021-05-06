Kazakhstan's president decides to provide humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

Trend:

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decided to provide humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan on behalf of the Kazakh people, Berik Uali, spokesperson for the president, said on Facebook, Trend reports referring to Kazinform.

"Guided by the principles of traditional friendship, alliance and strategic partnership with Kyrgyzstan, President Tokayev decided to provide humanitarian aid to the brotherly Kyrgyz people on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan,” Uali noted.

“Ten thousand tons of flour will be sent to the neighboring country. The government has started to fulfill the instructions of the Head of State," added the spokesman.