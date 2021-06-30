National Bank of Kazakhstan takes part in meeting of Coordination Committee of IMF Regional Dev't Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

The National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) took part in the second meeting of the Coordination Committee of the Regional Development Center for the Caucasus, Central Asia and Mongolia under the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Trend reports referring to Kazinform.

The committee includes representatives of the region’s countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan), partners and donors, as well as IMF representatives. In the current year, the committee is headed by the Deputy Chairman of the NBK Aliya Moldabekova.

During the online meeting, members of the committee approved the action plan until April 2022. The center plans to organize a series of consulting projects of the IMF for the country in the main areas: macroeconomics, management of public finances, monetary policy, regulation of the financial market, and statistics.

Consultation projects with the account of the previous world experience and expertise of the IMF will be conducted from February 2021. Besides, from July 2020, the center implements short-term projects - seminars and webinars for exchange of experience. In particular, the staff of the National Bank took part in 12 webinars and 3 regional events as speakers and listeners.

The distribution of a similar organization in the region opens access to the best international experience for all interested countries in the region and significantly contributes to the development of human capital and the practice of public administration.

The next meeting of the Coordination Committee will be held on December 7, 2021.