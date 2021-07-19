Kazakh president tasks to speed up QazVac vaccine’s registration by WHO
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasks to speed up the process of registering the home-grown COVID-19 vaccine QazVac by the WHO, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
«Given the planned industrial production of the QazVac vaccine in September it is important to speed up its registration by the World Health Organization,» said the Head of State.
The Health and Foreign Ministries were assigned the task.
The President also instructed to work on promoting QazVac in third countries as part of bilateral agreements. The Government was assigned to take the issues under special control.
Notably, a meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is taking place.
Latest
Armenian Armed Forces fire at positions of Azerbaijani army in direction of Nakhchivan - Defense Ministry
French president will use 'Armenian' card in any manner to raise electoral sympathies - Russian expert
PM Modi congratulates Nepal PM for winning vote of confidence, says looks forward to working with him
Ahead of COVID-19 third wave, Indian government prepares 30-day buffer stock of essential medicines: Report
Azerbaijan has great advantages in trade between countries of Black Sea region and Central Asia - analyst