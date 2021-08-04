Kazakhstan, Turkey discuss new direction of defense cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.4

Trend:

Representatives of the defense authorities of Kazakhstan and Turkey discussed issues of cooperation in the field of radiation, chemical and biological protection at a video conference, Trend reports referring to the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

On behalf of the Kazakh side, the head of the Department of Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection and Environmental Safety of the General Staff, Lieutenant Colonel Yerzhan Kulmagambetov, took part in the negotiations.

“Today, this direction is of high relevance for our states, and the organization of cooperation in this area, in our opinion, will have a favorable effect on the state of the defense capability of our countries,” Kulmagambetov noted.

According to him, the main priority to date is the development and modernization of the radiation, chemical and biological protection system of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan in order to increase the readiness of troops to perform tasks both in wartime and in peacetime.

The parties discussed perspective areas of interaction regarding the training of specialists, the process of combat training and technical equipment of units.

Radiation, chemical and biological protection is a new area of ​​cooperation between the defense authorities of Kazakhstan and Turkey, the need for the development of which is dictated by the present times. The pandemic of coronavirus infection, when military servicemen performed tasks of disinfecting socially significant objects, has shown the demand for the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops.