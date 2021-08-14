More Kazakh ventures to export honey to Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.14

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Kazakhstan added 10 ventures into the list of companies eligible to export honey to Saudi Arabia, Trend reports citing Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture.

Some 2,975 enterprises of the country's agro-industrial complex successfully sell their products in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, the European Union, China, South Korea, Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Since the beginning of the year, the list of the General Customs Administration of the China included four Kazakh enterprises entitled to supply livestock products, 3 enterprises for dairy products, and 1 enterprise for the storage, processing and sale of fish and fish products.

As a result of the work carried out by the Committee for Veterinary Control and Supervision with the Turkish side, 4 enterprises with the right to export skins were included in the register of Turkey.

The Ministry plans for 2021 to continue expanding the product line to these markets, as well as opening new markets in the European Union, Turkey, and Southeast Asian countries.

