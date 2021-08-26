Kazakhstan, India to hold fifth joint military training exercise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26

Kazind-21 joint training exercise of Kazakhstan and India will be held from August 30 to September 11, Trend reports citing Indian media.

This will be the fifth time the two countries hold joint training exercises and is expected to strengthen India’s growing strategic relationship with Kazakhstan.

The joint exercise will be held at a training node in Aisha Bibi, Kazakhstan. The Indian Army contingent is to be represented by a battalion of the Bihar Regiment and will consist of a total of 90 personnel led by a Contingent Commander. The Kazakhstan Army will be represented by a company group.

The exercise will provide an opportunity for the Armed Forces of India and Kazakhstan to train for counter-terrorism operations in a mountainous, rural scenario under a UN mandate.

The scope of the joint exercise includes professional exchange, planning, and execution of operations in a counter-terrorism environment at the sub-unit level, and sharing expertise on skills in arms, combat shooting, and experience in counter-insurgency operations.

