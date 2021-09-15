2,930 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

Over the past day, 2,930 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 848,318 cases were identified in the country, of which 10,491 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 4,123 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 770,558.