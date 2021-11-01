Kazakhstan reports 1,395 new COVID cases in 24 hr
Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,395 new cases of coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reports, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
In total, 940,612 cases were identified in the country, of which 12,114 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 1,730 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 887,705.
