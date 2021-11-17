Uzbek president plans to visit Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

By Maryana Akhmedova - Trend:

In order to give a practical impetus to the multifaceted Kazakh-Uzbek relations, a state visit of UZbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kazakhstan will be organized by the end of 2021, Trend reports via Kazinform.

This was discussed in a phone conversation between Mirziyoyev and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

During the conversation, the presidents had a thorough exchange of views on the further development of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the entire spectrum of the bilateral agenda.

Priority was given to increasing trade and economic cooperation, strengthening investment cooperation, as well as the implementation of joint projects in industry, engineering, transport and logistics, agriculture, etc.