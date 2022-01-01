Kazakhstan adds over 400 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs
In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 447 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, down 33 from the previous day, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection again - 85. Ranked second is Almaty city with 73 fresh daily infections. Karaganda region has the third highest rate with 50 new COVID-19 cases.
North Kazakhstan region registered 42 fresh daily infections, Akmola region logged in 37 new COVID-19 cases, while Kostanay and Pavlodar regions detected 36 fresh COVID-19 cases each.
19 people tested positive for COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region, 18 – in Shymkent city, 14 – in Almaty region, 10 – in Atyrau region, 8 – in Zhambyl region, 6 – in West Kazakhstan region, 4 – in Mangistau region, 5 – in Turkestan region, 2 – in Aktobe region, and 2 – in Kyzylorda region.
Since the start of the global pandemic Kazakhstan has reported a total of 988,313 COVID-19 cases.