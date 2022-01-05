President of Kazakhstan appeals to CSTO due to situation in the country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appealed to the CSTO in connection with the situation in the country, Trend reports on Wednesday.

"These terrorist gangs are international, have undergone serious training abroad, and their attack on Kazakhstan can and should be considered an act of aggression," Tokayev said at an emergency meeting of the Security Council.

"In this regard, relying on the Collective Security Treaty, today I turned to the heads of the CSTO to assist Kazakhstan in helping to overcome this terrorist threat. In fact, this is not a threat, but an undermining of territorial integrity," he said.