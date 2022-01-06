New chairman of Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms appointed in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

Trend:

Aset Irgaliyev was appointed Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan upon the decree of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports with reference to the decree.

Kairat Kelimbetov was removed from the post of the Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan upon another order.

Earlier, Irgaliyev served as minister of national economy. President Tokayev signed an order to dissolve the current composition of the Kazakh government on Jan. 5.