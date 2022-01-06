Marauders attack offices of several TV channels in Kazakhstan's Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.6

Trend:

Offices of Mir, Kazakhstan, Khabar, Eurasia, and KTK TV channels in Almaty city were attacked by marauders, Khabar-24 TV channel said on Jan. 6, Trend reports via TASS.

According to the Khabar-24 channel, an employee of the Kazakhstan channel was injured by the criminals. A fire service is working on the site.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance. Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country.