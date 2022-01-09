Highways open for traffic in Kazakhstan - ministry of industry
All highways of republican status in Kazakhstan are now open for traffic, the press service of the republic’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"As of January 9, 2022, all roads of republican status are open, road traffic is ensured. Winter maintenance work is carried out routinely," the press service said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE: Delhi, Mumbai continue to see spike in Covid cases; EC prohibits physical rallies, roadshows till Jan 15
Anti-aircraft artillery mounts, captured as war spoils during Second Karabakh war used during exercises of Azerbaijani Armed Forces (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Kazakhstan's National Security Committee launches pre-trial investigation into treason against state