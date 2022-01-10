Cable internet access restored in Kazakhstan’s capital

Kazakhstan 10 January 2022 05:01 (UTC+04:00)
Cable internet access restored in Kazakhstan’s capital

Cable internet access in Kazakhstan’s capital city of Nur-Sultan, which was down since Sunday, has been restored, Trend reports citing TASS.

However, mobile internet access remains unavailable.

The internet access in the city went down at about 12:00 local time, but mobile phone network was relatively stable.

On January 2, protests sparked in several cities of Kazakhstan. In several days, they escalated into mass riots and assaults at the bodies of authority in many cities. Thousands of people were injured, and there were casualties. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for assistance. CSTO peacekeepers have already commenced their mission in Kazakhstan. According to the authorities, the constitutional order in Kazakhstan was generally restored on January 7.

