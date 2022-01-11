Kazakh president nominates new candidature for post of prime minister (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 09:11)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has nominated Alikhan Smailov for the post of prime minister, Trend reports referring to the Kazakh media.

After the dissolution of the Kazakh government on January 5, 2022, Smailov served as acting prime minister.

Previously, Smailov also served as finance minister and first deputy prime minister.