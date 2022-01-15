"Red level" of terrorist threat remains in three regions of Kazakhstan

The critical "red level" of terrorist threat remains in Almaty city, Almaty and Zhambyl regions, the counter-terrorist operation continues in these regions, the press service of the National Security Committee said, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Since January 13, 2022, a moderate ("yellow") level of terrorist threat has been established in the following regions of the country:

in the North Kazakhstan region and the city of Balkhash, Karaganda region for a period of 14 days;

- in Pavlodar region for 10 days;

- in Akmola region until further notice.

From January 14, 2022, a moderate "yellow" level of terrorist threat was introduced in the West Kazakhstan region for 14 days.

A high "orange" level of terrorist threat was introduced on January 13 this year in Nur-Sultan and from January 14 in Shymkent, for a period of 14 days.