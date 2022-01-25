Kazakhstan reports large-scale electricity power outage in Almaty
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25
Trend:
A large-scale electricity power outage has occurred in Kazakhstan’s Almaty city, Trend reports citing Kazakh media.
At the moment, there is no electricity in Medeu, Zhetysu, Turksib, Bostandyk, Alatau, Auezov and Nauryzbai districts of the city.
The power outage occurred through the line of KEGOC - the power grid management company, added the media.
