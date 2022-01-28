Our first president made huge contribution to strengthening of state - President Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

Our First President Nursultan Nazarbayev made a huge contribution to the strengthening of the state, Second President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports via Kazinform.

“I know that various negative information is circulating in society now. In this regard, as the Head of State, I want to repeat once again. Our First President made a huge contribution to strengthening the state,” Tokayev emphasized.

“We should not lose the achievements that we have already achieved. We must strengthen our country and be ready for any trials. To achieve success, we must remember that, first of all, unity is necessary," the head of state added.

By decision of the extraordinary XXI Party Congress, Tokayev was unanimously elected Chairman of the Nur Otan Party.

The head of state stressed that chairing the Nur Otan party is a very responsible job.