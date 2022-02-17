Some people tried to use January riots for their own selfish purposes - Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Those who wanted to take advantage of the January riots situation for their own selfish purposes tried to commit coup d'eta, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said in an interview to Qazaqstan TV, Trend reports.

“I know that these events are now being evaluated and called differently. Be that as it may, these days have become the most tragic in the history of our country. This must be recognized,” Tokayev said.

He noted that over 30 years of Independence, the country have withstood many trials.

"But this is the first time that such cruelty has been encountered. We must say openly that people who wanted to take advantage of the situation for their own selfish purposes tried to carry out a coup d'etat. This is a coup d'état in French. These were actions directed against our statehood, the integrity of the country and the security of the people. This is my personal opinion," the president said.