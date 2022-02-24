Kazakhstan's Air Astana halting flights to Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Kazakhstan's Air Astana is halting the implementation of flights to Ukraine to the country closing off its airspace, Trend reports citing the company.
The company noted that the flights will not be performed starting today, February 24 and up until at least March 7, 2022.
On Feb. 22, Ukraine said it was closing its airspace for civil air transport.
