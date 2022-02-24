Kazakhstan evacuating its citizens from Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan is evacuating its citizens from Ukraine, Trend reports citing Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said that due to the latest situation in Ukraine, Kazakh embassy in Kyiv has launched the hotline to provide for evacuation of Kazakh citizens,

Kazakh citizens can also apply to consulates of Kazakhstan in Kharki, Lviv, Odessa and Dnieper.