Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 263 in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan 28 February 2022 07:58 (UTC+04:00)
Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 263 in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has reported 263 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty city has seen the highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 95. Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions have reported 29 daily COVID-19 infections each.

Double-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Pavlodar region - 23, Karaganda region - 20, Nur-Sultan city - 16, East Kazakhstan region - 16, Almaty region - 11, and Akmola region - 10.

West Kazakhstan region has reported seven fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Zhambyl region - three, Shymkent city - two, and Turkestan region - two.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,302,322.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
ASAN Service signs co-op agreements with number of countries and int’l organization
ASAN Service signs co-op agreements with number of countries and int’l organization
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labour-Social Protection of Population talks plans to expand digital infrastructure
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labour-Social Protection of Population talks plans to expand digital infrastructure
Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank to introduce mobile payment solution to businesses - chairman of board
Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank to introduce mobile payment solution to businesses - chairman of board
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Equinor to start exiting from Joint Ventures in Russia World 08:49
Azerbaijan's Agrarian Credit Agency to develop incentives for farmers in liberated areas Economy 08:41
Biden to discuss Ukraine with allies on February 28 US 08:29
Georgia sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine Georgia 08:10
Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 263 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:58
EU approves decision to freeze assets of Russia's Central Bank Europe 07:49
Turkey confirms 49,792 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:15
DPRK conducts test for developing reconnaissance satellite World 06:31
EU chief says bloc wants Ukraine as member Europe 05:53
Iran urges "political decisions" by West in Vienna talks Iran 05:18
Next 24 hours crucial for Ukraine: Zelenskiy tells UK's Johnson Other News 04:33
Somali army kills 5 al-Shabab terrorists Other News 03:46
U.N. Security Council calls General Assembly session on Ukraine World 03:05
EU will supply fighter jets to Ukraine - Borrel Europe 02:41
Russian's Aeroflot to cancel all flights to European destinations Russia 02:05
EU agrees on financial part of arms supplies to Ukraine Europe 01:41
EU Foreign Ministers agrees to disconnect number of Russian banks from SWIFT World 00:59
G7 countries agrees on supply of additional weapons to Ukraine World 00:21
Spain, Georgia eye signing memorandum in transport sector Georgia 00:01
Georgian PM discusses situation in Ukraine with EU Commissioner Varhelyi Georgia 27 February 23:31
Turkish FM Cavushoglu discusses Ukraine cease-fire with Russia's Lavrov Turkey 27 February 23:04
EU to impose new sanctions against Russian businessmen - Borrel Europe 27 February 22:55
Azerbaijani dead as result of street fight in Ukraine Society 27 February 22:16
Azerbaijani citizens leaving Ukraine can enter Turkey in transit - MFA Politics 27 February 21:22
EU to close airspace to Russia Europe 27 February 21:20
bp to exit Rosneft shareholding Oil&Gas 27 February 21:13
Interruption of long-distance transport system in Ukraine complicates evacuation – Uzbek MFA Uzbekistan 27 February 21:08
First shipment of Indian wheat reaches Afghanistan World 27 February 20:41
All-American Khojaly Rally held in Washington (PHOTO) Politics 27 February 20:04
Turkey to implement Montreux Convention - Cavushoglu Turkey 27 February 19:27
Iran unveils volume of rice imported to country Business 27 February 19:01
Iran’s nuclear structure should remain intact: Speaker Nuclear Program 27 February 18:31
Indian PM: Private sector participation needed to produce more doctors World 27 February 18:04
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 27 February 17:20
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly review (VIDEO) Politics 27 February 17:09
Two charter flights planned for evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens who left Ukraine - MFA Politics 27 February 16:45
State Committee appeals to Azerbaijanis entering Poland and Hungary from Ukraine Society 27 February 16:35
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani financial market Finance 27 February 16:25
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 27 February 16:03
Azerbaijan confirms 1,041 more COVID-19 cases, 2,693 recoveries Society 27 February 15:40
Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund to offer bonds for sale at Baku Stock Exchange Finance 27 February 15:29
UNIDO continues providing support to Georgia's SMEs sector (Exclusive) Georgia 27 February 15:16
Ukraine submits application against Russia to Int'l Court of Justice Europe 27 February 15:06
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 27 Society 27 February 14:54
Iran shares data on water reserves of country’s dams Oil&Gas 27 February 14:52
Azerbaijani Xalq Sigorta insurance company’s fees and payments increase for year Economy 27 February 14:47
Azerbaijan reconstructing water supply and sewerage systems in Aghdam (PHOTO) Society 27 February 14:39
ANAMA, French Embassy in Azerbaijan sign declaration of intent Politics 27 February 14:37
Turkish president offers to mediate between Russia and Ukraine – official Turkey 27 February 14:35
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says Russia 27 February 14:11
Several Azerbaijani people killed in Ukraine Society 27 February 13:52
UK says Russia needs to withdraw from Ukraine for any talks Europe 27 February 13:32
Ukrainian ambassador expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid Politics 27 February 13:04
Iran's non-oil exports growing Business 27 February 13:00
Ukraine reports that President Zelenskyy offers Baku as negotiating platform with Russia World 27 February 12:59
Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 27 February 12:28
Kyrgyz Deputy PM to take part in Kyrgyz-Saudi business forum in Riyadh Kyrgyzstan 27 February 11:57
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for holding talks with Ukrainians – official Russia 27 February 11:40
Ukrainian president announces about formation of Int’l Legion World 27 February 11:21
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale February 27 Oil&Gas 27 February 11:14
Georgia reports over 4,800 coronavirus cases Georgia 27 February 11:08
Iranian currency rates for February 27 Finance 27 February 11:00
Constitutional referendum: Belarus goes to polls Europe 27 February 10:25
UAE drops face masks outdoors, quarantine for COVID contact cases Arab World 27 February 09:31
President Ilham Aliyev, President Vladimir Putin hold phone conversation Politics 27 February 08:58
SWIFT says it preparing to comply with curbs on Russian banks Other News 27 February 08:38
Musk gives Ukraine access to Starlink Internet Other News 27 February 08:05
Turkey confirms 61,764 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 27 February 07:30
US requests holding UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Sunday US 27 February 06:53
IAEA Director General urges to ensure safety of nuclear sites in Ukraine Other News 27 February 06:10
Turkish Airlines suspends flights to and from Sochi and Minsk until March 1 Turkey 27 February 05:38
EU countries to close their airspace for Russian planes Europe 27 February 05:05
Oil depot is on fire in Ukrainian Vasylkiv (VIDEO) Europe 27 February 04:38
DPRK fires unidentified projectile into eastern waters Other News 27 February 04:23
Russia closes its airspace for Latvia, Llithuania, Slovenia and Estonia Russia 27 February 03:50
EU will freeze assets of Central Bank of Russia Russia 27 February 03:14
EU, UK, Canada, US pledge to remove selected Russian banks from interbank messaging system SWIFT Russia 27 February 02:34
Ukraine closes checkpoints across border with Russia, Belarus Europe 27 February 02:18
Lithuania closes its airspace for Russian planes Europe 27 February 01:52
Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine responds to reports of evacuation of personnel Politics 27 February 01:13
France to provide defensive military equipment to Ukraine - army spokesman Europe 27 February 01:11
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War US 27 February 00:46
Romania ready to accept Azerbaijani citizens wishing to leave Ukraine - MFA Politics 27 February 00:06
Over past two days, about 500 Azerbaijani citizens crossed from Ukraine to Moldova, 190 to Poland - MFA Politics 26 February 23:56
Hungary will also accept Azerbaijani citizens wishing to leave Ukraine - MFA Politics 26 February 23:55
Slovenia to close airspace to Russian airlines Europe 26 February 23:29
SOCAR Energy Ukraine to support ambulances and fire service vehicles with free fuel in Ukraine Economy 26 February 22:54
President Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan propose organizing talks between Ukraine and Russia - Zelenskyy Politics 26 February 22:24
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 26 February 22:01
Azerbaijan confirms 1,512 more COVID-19 cases, 3,698 recoveries Society 26 February 21:45
Putin, Pashinyan discuss implementation of agreements on Karabakh Russia 26 February 21:37
Russia records 122,995 new daily coronavirus cases - crisis center Russia 26 February 21:26
President Ilham Aliyev, President Volodymyr Zelensky hold phone conversation Politics 26 February 20:55
Turkish Defense Minister holds phone call with Ukrainian counterpart Turkey 26 February 20:34
Turkmenistan’s involvement in IMO programs to be maritime authorities' decision - IMO Business 26 February 20:31
Russian armed forces receive order to attack Ukraine in all directions Russia 26 February 20:18
US considering sanctions against Bank of Russia – Bloomberg US 26 February 19:42
Turkey making efforts for soonest ceasefire in Ukraine - Erdogan Turkey 26 February 19:15
Cavushoglu calls on Russia to stop military operation in Ukraine Turkey 26 February 18:54
Preparations to disconnect Russia from SWIFT begin - Ukrainian FM Russia 26 February 18:42
All news