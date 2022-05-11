Kazakh president announces amendments to some articles of constitution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Amendments will be made to 33 articles of the Constitution of Kazakhstan within the national referendum, the country’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Kazakh-Turkish business forum in Ankara on May 11, Trend reports via the president’s press service.

Tokayev informed the representatives of Turkish business circles about his course toward building a New Kazakhstan with a complete transformation of the political and economic systems.

He noted that the transition from a super-presidential form of government to a presidential republic with a strong parliament is being systematically carried out.

“On June 5, a nationwide referendum will be held in our country. My goal is to give more freedom to my people and to strengthen democracy and the rule of law. As President, I’m not interested in any privileges and benefits. I don’t accept this,” added Tokayev.